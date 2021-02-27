The Post Chicken and Beer to Open in Fort Collins this Spring

Big Red F Restaurant Group is bringing The Post Chicken & Beer as a standalone brick and mortar location to Fort Collins this spring.

The Post Chicken & Beer has operated as a ghost kitchen out of Big Red F sister restaurant Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar since October of last year. The new Post location will be located on 1002 S. College Avenue, which was formerly an IHOP.

“Fried chicken is very pandemic friendly, so we opened The Post Chicken & Beer as a takeout-only ghost kitchen at Jax on College in October,” said Big Red F founder and chef Dave Query. “We had folks driving down from Fort Collins to our Longmont and Lafayette Post locations for our hot chicken and cold beer, just like they used to drive to Boulder and Denver to Jax before we opened Jax FoCo in 2011,” Dave said.

Construction on the new location is already underway to transform the 3,000-square-foot space into a Post dining room with a large south-facing outdoor patio. The Post’s fried chicken recipe was developed by chef and partner Brett Smith after years of extensive fried chicken research through eating fried chicken across the country.

The Post’s fried chicken has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and Food Paradise in addition to being named the best-fried chicken in Denver by 5280 Magazine, Westword, 303 Magazine, and others. The menu also includes farm-fresh sides, salads, sandwiches, tenders, desserts, and more.

Dave also says that the Post FoCo will also pour nearly a half-dozen beers from local Fort Collins breweries in addition to The Post’s own Great American Beer Festival medal-winning brews.

“Fort Collins is such an incredible beer city, and we can’t wait to be a part of that,” said Dave.

For more information regarding The Post, visit: www.postbrewing.com or learn more about Big Red F Restaurant Group, visit www.bigredf.com.