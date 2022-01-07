Town of Severance Announces Halt on New Growth as a Result of Water Moratorium

Notice from The Office of The Mayor

Severance Moratorium

The Town of Severance has a very robust water portfolio and an abundance of actual water to provide to current and future residents. However, the Town only has one provider to treat our water. Until additional providers are secured, or North Weld County Water District lifts their moratorium, the Town of Severance will not issue new building permits. This means that current construction in subdivisions will come to a halt and remain unfinished. This also means there will be no new growth, which does include the possibilities of new commercial services. This additionally means the Town Council has postponed several Town projects as this moratorium affects the Town’s annual budget by nearly $2 million. The Town of Severance Town Council and Management will remain diligent in addressing this issue and making sure it is resolved not only now, but for the future of our Town. We will keep you informed as more information is available.

For more information on the moratorium placed by North Weld County Water District, please contact them at Phone: 970.356.3020

Fax: 970.395.0997 or

E-mail: water@nwcwd.org