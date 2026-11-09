Toys“R”Us Returns for the Holidays as CSU Expert Sees Opportunity for Shoppers

With 120 new stores planned nationwide and a Thornton location already open, a Colorado State University professor explains why the toy retailer’s comeback could reshape holiday shopping.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Toys“R”Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season, with plans to open 120 stores across the United States. A Thornton, Colorado, location is already welcoming customers, and a Colorado State University expert says the return could bring more than nostalgia to the retail marketplace.

Zac Rogers, associate professor of operations and supply chain management in CSU’s College of Business, believes the retailer’s return fills a gap left when the iconic toy chain closed its U.S. stores in 2018.

“Toys“R”Us really does fill a gap in the market,” Rogers said in an interview with CSU’s SOURCE. “Even when Toys“R”Us went out of business back in the 2010s, they were still selling one out of every seven toys in the United States.”

A Familiar Name Returns to a Changing Market

For many Northern Colorado families, Toys“R”Us was once a destination for birthdays, holidays and special occasions. Its return offers shoppers another option beyond major retailers such as Walmart and Target and online marketplaces like Amazon.

Rogers said the company’s earlier collapse was driven largely by financial pressures associated with a leveraged buyout rather than a lack of consumer demand.

He believes there is still room for a major retailer that specializes exclusively in toys, especially as traditional shopping malls and smaller specialty stores have declined.

Unlike general merchandise retailers, dedicated toy stores can concentrate on product selection, expertise, and the shopping experience.

That specialization could be especially appealing during the holidays, when families are searching for gifts and may want to explore options in person.

Nostalgia Meets Consumer Demand

Rogers also sees nostalgia as a key driver of the comeback.

Generations who grew up visiting Toys“R”Us may be eager to share that experience with their children and grandchildren. But the opportunity extends beyond childhood memories.

A dedicated toy retailer gives customers a place to browse products, compare options, and discover gifts without navigating a department store’s broader merchandise selection.

Rogers believes that experience remains valuable even as online shopping continues to grow.

During the pandemic, online sales increased sharply, but physical stores have retained an important role in retail. Many successful businesses now combine digital shopping with traditional storefronts, a strategy known as omnichannel retail.

What the Comeback Means for Holiday Supply Chains

The reopening also tests the nation’s retail supply chains.

Rogers estimates that roughly 80% of toys are manufactured in China, making international shipping and distribution critical to the industry’s holiday preparations.

He expects merchandise to move through major West Coast ports before being distributed inland.

Rather than immediately investing in permanent distribution facilities, Rogers suspects Toys“R”Us may rely on temporary warehouse space to support its initial expansion. He emphasized that this is his assessment, not a confirmed company strategy.

That approach could allow the company to evaluate demand before committing to a larger, long-term retail network.

Rogers also expressed optimism about holiday merchandise availability, pointing to stronger inventory levels and import activity as signs that retailers are preparing for a busy shopping season.

More Competition Could Benefit Consumers

Beyond the return of a recognizable brand, Rogers sees the potential for greater competition in an industry increasingly dominated by a small number of major retailers.

A renewed Toys“R”Us presence could give consumers more choices while encouraging other retailers to compete on selection, pricing and shopping experiences.

Although Rogers does not expect the comeback to significantly disrupt Amazon’s overall business, he believes a dedicated toy retailer can reclaim a meaningful share of the toy market.

The longer-term question is whether the new stores represent a seasonal experiment or the beginning of a lasting national expansion.

For now, Colorado shoppers can return to the familiar brand at its Thornton location.

For families preparing for the holidays, the return of Toys“R”Us could mean one more destination for finding gifts, exploring new toys, and making holiday memories.