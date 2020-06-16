Uniquely Western Beef Expo Postponed to Late 2021

The Ranch Events Complex and the Uniquely Western Beef Expo have chosen to delay the Uniquely Western Beef Expo in Loveland to Tuesday, December 7 through Thursday, December 9 to provide a safe and memorable experience.

Originally scheduled for November this year, the decision to postpone the expo came as a result of the local and national health organizations and authorities’ recommendations to avoid mass gatherings.

The expo will consist of an all ranching trade show with an emphasis on things like machinery, feed companies, and much more. Furthermore, there will be a ranch oriented educational program covering industry trends and practices as well as a breed expo that will highlight top breeding stock from regional ranches.

The expo aims to lift the number of rules so that cattle can be kept in their natural appearance. The competitive nature and desirability of the animals will be focused on at the expo, with up to 150 display pens full of stock that will be examined by a lead and associate judge while mounted on ranch horses.

