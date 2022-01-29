United Way of Larimer County to Host 16th Annual WomenGive Luncheon

United Way of Larimer County will host the 16th Annual WomenGive Luncheon on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm at Embassy Suites Loveland. This free luncheon will celebrate the determination and accomplishments of WomenGive scholarship recipients who have conquered many challenges over the past year.

“For more than 16 years, WomenGive has led the charge in providing support and financial assistance through childcare scholarships to single mothers pursuing postsecondary education,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President & CEO of United Way of Larimer County. “The average cost of childcare in Larimer County is $1,200 per month, per child. Affordable childcare is a challenge in our community and a pillar of the United Way’s work.”

The 16th Annual WomenGive Luncheon will comply with state and local COVID-19 guidelines, with the safety of community members top of mind. Attendees of the in-person event are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the Luncheon on February 3, 2022. A Livestream option will accommodate those who prefer virtual attendance. Attendees of the Luncheon will enjoy an inspiring program with speakers including Sullivan, WomenGive scholarship recipients, WomenGive Co-Chairs Mary Francis and Farra Lanzer, and representatives from WomenGive Mission Sponsors — CSU Women and Philanthropy, The Group Real Estate, Nutrien, and UCHealth.

“The pandemic has presented a number of new challenges for our community, especially for single mothers. Their resilience, combined with the willingness of our WomenGive members to step up and do what they can to support the pursuit of continued education, have not waivered despite extraordinary obstacles,” said Madisen Golden, WomenGive Director. “United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive program demonstrates that when we join together, we can do more than any of us could do alone.”

Come out and celebrate the many accomplishments our WomenGive scholarship recipients have achieved in the last year! Free registration and more are available at bit.ly/WomenGiveLuncheon2022.

United Way of Larimer County is a one-stop resource for generosity in our community, ensuring that gifts of time, talent, and treasure address today’s greatest needs – and reduce tomorrow’s. UWLC encourages nimble and innovative human services and strengthens our community by supporting youth and education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence in Larimer County.

To learn more about United Way of Larimer County and how you can get involved with your community visit uwaylc.org.