Virtual Trade Show NOCOM to be Held

The NOCO Manufacturing Sector Partnership is holding a virtual NOCOM trade show Tuesday, August 25 online to keep participants and communities safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual trade show comes as leadership at the NOCO Manufacturing Sector Partnership navigate safely through the COVID-19 outbreak. The original date for the trade show was Thursday, June 11 at the Ranch Events Complex however it is currently reserved as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

“The safety and wellbeing of NOCOM exhibitors and attendees is of the utmost importance to the NoCo team,” said NOCOM Marketing Manager Christine Juker. “We are excited how the virtual trade show will showcase the manufacturing industry as leaders in using cutting edge virtual platforms to connect and expand manufacturers’ business goals and strategies,” Christine said.

The event will be held online through the virtual event platform Accelevents. The trade show will ultimately serve as an intuitive way to showcase innovation and technology for the manufacturers.

“Manufacturers need to connect to supply chain and showcase their business now more than ever,” said NOCOM Chair Heidi Hostetter. “A virtual trade show gives us the platform to potentially make the show even bigger without the physical barriers of distance,” Heidi said.

For more information regarding the NOCOM Virtual Trade Show, visit: www.nocomfg.com/nocom