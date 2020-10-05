Weld County Regional Communications Center Earns Top Honor

The Weld County Regional Communications Center has been recognized as the nation’s best public safety answering point by NICE Public Saftey for their accomplishments, skills, and dedication to public safety.

The 2020 PSAP’S Finest Award is the second consecutive national recognition that the Weld County Regional Communications Center (WCRCC) has earned. Winners for the PSAP’s Finest Awards are selected by a panel of judges made up of public safety professionals from across the country.

“The effort our dispatchers put in every day to serve our residents in their time of need is critical,” Weld County Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman said. “This award exemplifies our county’s commitment to providing the quickest and best emergency response possible, and we couldn’t be prouder of our public safety communications personnel,” said Mike.

Several accomplishments by the WCRCC that added to their nomination over the years include the staff’s assistance in saving six lives, the delivery of one new baby, and going beyond professional standards in coordinating emergency response to two officer-involved shootings. Additionally, the WCRCC stood out for their training and quality improvement, the ability to handle increased call volume, improved response times, and reaccreditation in 2019 by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE).

“2020 has been challenging on everyone for many different reasons,” Mike said. “For our staff to not only meet expectations but exceed them and earn this award speaks to the dedication we have as a team to continually improve in emergency response,” said Mike.

For more information regarding Weld County Public Safety Communications, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/departments/public_safety_communications