Weld RE-4 School District and Clearview Library District Partner for Library Access for Every Student

The Clearview Library District and the Weld RE-4 School District have partnered to launch a Clearview School Card to connect students to public library materials that work to support learning.

Families will have the opportunity to sign students up for a Clearview School Card through the Weld RE-4 School District’s 2021-2022 annual family check-in and online registration process. The card is geared toward school-age children and will allow students to check out physical items from the library’s collection such as books, audiobooks and films in addition to a limited number of online resources.

“Integrating the sign-up process with our existing annual check-in / registration will provide students with a quick and easy pathway to a library card,” said Mollie Amundson, district representative.

The Clearview School Card also provides limited access to online materials. Parents and guardians interested in obtaining a standard unrestricted card for their child to have full access to all library resources can visit the Windsor-Serverance Library located at 720 3rd Street in Windsor.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the school district on this initiative,” said Library Director Ann Kling. “This provides the opportunity for better access to library resources and equips our young people for their journey along the path of lifelong learning,” Ann said.

For more information regarding Clearview Library District, visit: clearviewlibrary.org or call 970-686-5603 or to view a complete list of the online resources available to students with the Clearview School Card, visit: clearviewlibrary.org/school-library-cards