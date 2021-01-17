WeldWerks Reflects on Milestones and Learnings from 2020

Greeley brewery WeldWerks Brewing Co. is reflecting on the accomplishments and lessons learned in 2020 as they embark into a hopeful 2021.
This weekend would have been the 20th anniversary of the world class beer festival Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines however, the festival was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to return for the 21st anniversary from Thursday, January 6 through Saturday, January 8 in Breckenridge. It was at this festival seven years ago that Colin Jones and Neil Fisher made a deal.
Neil was an avid garage home brewer at the time and part of the deal was if Neil could medal at the festival then him and Colin would open a brewery. Neil won two medals and thirteen months later opened the doors to WeldWerks in historic downtown Greeley with Colin.
A few highlights for WeldWerks in 2020 are as follows:
- 6,000 gallons of hand sanitizer was distributed with nearly half going to first responders, hospitals and nonprofits.
- Donations equate to $132,000 to various nonprofits, the WeldWerks Community Foundation and for the upcoming scholarship fund with University of Northern Colorado.
- Addition of a centrifuge which separates solids from the beer ultimately resulting in ten percent more beer each with every batch.
- Beer was plated over 1,800 times to ensure it arrives in hand exactly as intended.
- More than 1,500 samples went to staff for WeldWerks’ sensory panel in their constant pursuit of beer quality and perfection.
- A total of 168 beers were produced.
- Seven team members were hired.
For more information regarding WeldWerks, visit: https://www.weldwerks.com
