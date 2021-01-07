Wellington 2020 Business Lighting Contest Winners Announced

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Colorado Main Street has announced the winners of the 2020 Business Lighting Contest.
Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn won 1st place, receiving $100 with Trim Salon and Boutique winning 2nd place and $75 followed by Millard & Associates Ltd. taking 3rd place and $25. The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Colorado Main Street want to thank all the businesses who participated in the 2020 Business Lighting Contest.
Businesses that participated in the contest are as follows:
- The Kinzli Team at REMAX Alliance Knaack of it Automotive
- The Auto Repair of Wellington Farmers Insurance
- Michelle Lyn Gaines
- Landry Soul Squared Brewing Company
- Wellington Auction Service
- Zion Lutheran Church
Board member judges who were involved in the contest are as follows:
- Jason Bustos, State Farm Agent
- Katie Whitman, Points West Community Bank
- Anita Hardy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
For more information regarding the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Weekend Food Trucks - Thurs, 1/7 - Sat, 1/9
970-372-2780
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts
josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com
Be the first to comment