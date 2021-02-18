Wellington Area Chamber Holds First Ribbon Cutting of 2021

February 18, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Business & Education 0
The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce at its first ribbon cutting of 2021 at Ziggi's Coffee in Wellington. Photo courtesy of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce held its first ribbon cutting of 2021 this past weekend at Ziggi’s Coffee in Wellington.
Andrew Rauch and Devin Ferrey, founders of FR Companies, opened Ziggi’s Coffee in Wellington at 7440 Fifth Street a few weeks ago. The grand opening was held on Saturday, February 6.
Ziggi’s Coffee of Wellington would like to thank the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors in addition to Mayor Troy Hammon, Town Administrator Patti Garcia, and many other Wellington business owners that have attended and supported Ziggi’s over this past weekend at their ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For more information regarding the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net or learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee in Wellington at: https://www.ziggiscoffee.com.

