Wellington Middle School Introduces the Builders Club

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

There are more than 1,500 Builders Clubs in middle schools worldwide, with no two alike. Each club is uniquely designed for its members, by its members. Students work together to improve their schools and communities on their chosen projects. Wellington Middle School Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth graders will have an opportunity to join beginning this February.

Students can learn more about this opportunity and how to join during the lunch period presentions to be scheduled. They can talk to Mr. Benedict if they have questions. They need fifteen members to start a club. Members will learn how to run the club, elect officers, pick projects, and learn how to fund projects under the guidance of advisors. Club members will decide the meeting schedule, which will happen after school. Projects will benefit the Wellington community.

This opportunity comes in partnership with the school and the Wellington Waverly Kiwanis Club. The Kiwanis club is covering the $650 in membership dues for the Builders Club members with the support of funds raised through the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. This membership fee covers the bell, banner, and certificates. Staff advisers supporting the youth members include Kelby Benedict, school Principal, Primary Kiwanis Adviser Steve Sarno, and Secondary Adviser Richard Bacon.

Builders Club is built on the principle that ‘Amazing things happen when the students take the lead.’ It helps shape a generation of leaders, builds stronger communities through service, and inspires students to believe in their ability to change the world. In addition, it helps build self-confidence, facilitates active leadership, and generates a more caring and inclusive school climate.

Students will receive information at school, and parents will need to sign releases to attend. There will be no cost to parents due to the Kiwanis’ contribution. For more information, visit the Kiwanis Builders Club website at https://www.buildersclub.org.