Wellington’s Human Bean is Officially Open!

Wellington residents now have their own Human Bean location. The Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, March 28 at 8121 6th Street in Wellington. The location officially opened to the public on March 29.

“We are excited to become a part of the Wellington community and to develop a closer relationship with coffee lovers in this area,” said HumanBean Northern Colorado owner, Frank Sherman.

In attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Wellington Mayor, Troy Hamman, along with Human Bean Northern Colorado staff and vendors, as well as several members of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the ribbon-cutting celebration, attendees enjoyed games and giveaways. Human Bean Northern Colorado served attendees lunch items, a variety of desserts and baristas crafted customized drinks.

The Human Bean is northern Colorado’s original double-sided drive-thru, proudly offering a vast selection of locally sourced products and delicious food and drink options. The new Wellington HumanBean drive-thru is just south of O’Reilly Auto Parts on 6th Street. It will serve as a prime location to meet the coffee needs of residents of Wellington, travelers on I-25, and other local visitors.

About The Human Bean Northern Colorado: The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.