Wellington’s Thistle Transforms into a Shopping Party Venue

Thistle, a unique gift shop in Wellington, Colorado, has transformed from a regular shop to an innovative new format. From nice shopping to making shopping a party.

Thistle, located at 3713 Cleveland Ave, in the heart of downtown Wellington, always has featured fun, quirky items, many of which are handmade and one-of-a-kind. But, after four years of business in the cute, early 1900’s brick building, Kelly DeVries, the owner of Thistle wanted to provide her loyal customers with a brand-new shopping experience.

Thistle no longer has regular store hours, which may seem risky and strange, but here’s where the fun comes in. Thistle is now providing themed pop-up shopping party events instead. The parties have already begun with themes of plants and the holiday season. Each pop-up features new and different items that fit the theme. It has become a fun meet-up place for friends to chat, laugh and shop while picking up items that aren’t usually available.

To find out about upcoming events, visit ThistleWellington.com or follow Thistle on Facebook and Instagram @thistlewellington. Thistle still offers online shopping through the website, with either shipping or pick-up from the lockers on the west side of the Thistle building.