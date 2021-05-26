What You Need To Learn To Provide A Balanced Upbringing And Education To Your Kids

There is no doubt that success or failure begins at home. Studies have indicated that poor academic performance links to poor nutrition, lack of sleep, and parental support issues. You must know that most good students are not born good learners. Although the classroom is the most likely primary source of intellectual, social, and academic knowledge, it should extend outside the classroom. The following strategies will help you provide an all-around upbringing for your kids.

Support Homework Expectations

Homework is essential in reinforcing and extending classroom learning. Additionally, it helps the kids practice study skills and develop a sense of responsibility and a work ethic that will benefit them later. Ensure the little one knows that homework is a priority for you and that the study environment is conducive for learning. A good study environment consists of a comfortable, quiet, and spacious workspace. Equip the workspace with the necessary supplies while avoiding distractions such as the TV in the background.

A start and end schedule is also essential, ensuring that you are available to offer your guidance. Your kid needs help in interpreting assignment questions and reviewing the completed work. However, it would be best to provide the correct solutions because the child must learn from the mistake.

Train Study Skills

For many kids, an exam can be scary, and many teachers expect you to help. Now is the best time to introduce your kid to study skills, and your efforts will bear fruits in good learning habits throughout the child’s life. Make sure you know which test is next so that you can assist your child study. Elementary school kids mostly take end-of-unit tests in social studies, math, science, and spelling. You must remind your child to bring home the needed study materials such as books and study guides.

Also, teach your child to break down overall tasks into small manageable bits. Try to introduce your kid to tools such as mnemonic devices to assist with recalling information with ease. Select suitable learning plans that will help in the achievement of the child’s goals. Do not forget that taking a break after a 45-minute study session is advised. Your kid will use the break period to process and remember information. However, if studying becomes a source of stress for your child, take up the matter with the teacher.

Prepare your kid adequately for school

Before your child sets off for school in the morning, ensure that they are ready to learn. A healthy breakfast gives your child the energy needed to develop. Research has indicated that kids who have breakfast are less likely to be sick or absent from school. Provide a meal rich in fiber, protein, and whole grains. Avoid food with high added sugar.

Also, kids require enough sleep to be alert and ready for learning during the day. The recommended time for rest is 10 to 12 hours. Some of the factors that can cause your kid to develop poor sleeping habits include the following:

Sports

After-school activities

TV, computer, and video games

Phones and tablets

Hectic family atmosphere

Poor sleeping habits are associated with hyperactive or irritable behavior and make it hard for the kid to pay attention in class. Ensure that you have a strict bedtime routine, mostly on school nights. Limit access to distractions such as video games and internet access.

Teach organizational skills

You have to ensure that your child stays focused instead of getting sidetracked and spending time hunting things down. Concerning schoolwork, the organization may have a homework folder and an assignment book. To ensure that you are familiar with the assignments:

Check your kid’s homework folder every school night.

Make the child understand the importance and benefits of being organized and orderly.

Show the child how to use a personal planner and make a to-do list to prioritize issues.

Remember that no one is born with natural organizational skills – you need to learn and practice them.

It is also crucial that you teach your child the various disciplinary policies at home, school, and home. Usually, schools cite their disciplinary rules in student handbooks. Let your child know what is expected at school and the consequences when the expectations are met.

Regardless of whether your kid is just starting kindergarten or entering the last year of elementary school, you should show interest in the kid’s education. The formative years are important opportunities for parents to be supportive. You should set the stage for children to grow and develop as good learners.