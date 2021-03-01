Workers’ Comp For PTSD: How To Build A Strong Case

It’s always an uphill battle when you have a claim, especially one that involves work and has to deal with all the court processes involved. There are so many risks involved in any work environment and it’s no wonder why some organizations have volunteered to offer free counseling to their employees. PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) can often occur if you are involved in high-risk work environments. Anyone can develop PTSD depending on the environments they work in. The thing is, however, to file a claim when there’s trauma involved. Here’s how to build a strong case for PTSD-related cases.

Seek Treatment

The first thing you’ll want to do is seek treatment if you have PTSD. Those around you should be at the frontline to helping you find the best counseling and treatment if need be. This will be the first step to helping you build a strong case as you’ll have proof of the doctor’s report. Stephen Vicari, a South Carolina workers’ compensation attorney, says that PTSD is a form of mental injury and can happen to anyone at any given time. It’s a form of work-related injury and should be compensated using the right legal mechanisms. Having your medical report can greatly help build a stronger case and help you get the compensation you deserve.

One more thing, do not hold back in telling the medical examiner of your symptoms. Oftentimes, PTSD patients will not be forthcoming in disclosing all their symptoms. It could be that you are having sleepless nights, nightmares, or hallucinations. These are symptoms that can significantly help to increase your compensation or advertently reduce the ratings.

Do You Have Enough Proof for Your Case?

As earlier mentioned, you must seek immediate medical attention if you think that you have PTSD. This will involve checking into a medical facility and having qualified doctors diagnose you. Additionally, you have your work history, colleagues, and family members to back you. The thing with PTSD is that it affects a person’s self-esteem, and also, there is a lot of stigma and self-denial in knowing that you have PTSD. It takes a lot of strength for a person to seek treatment. The medical records will help to provide enough proof in helping build a stronger case.

Also, you need NEXUS! This means that a qualified psychologist reviews your health status and gives an opinion based on your condition. The nexus opinion from a qualified psychiatrist will help provide you with enough proof to build your case. Ensure to have all your medical records in one place.

Hire A Qualified Personal Injury Attorney

You can go it alone when filing, but your chances of winning are better if you work with a qualified personal injury attorney. One thing to note is that PTSD might cloud your judgment, hence relying on a qualified attorney. With so many law firms and legal websites out there, it can be painstaking to find the right attorney to work with. Here’s a breakdown of what to look for in the best personal injury attorney:



They must have a lot of years in practicing personal injury law exclusively.

They should have great communication skills.

Consider hiring an attorney with great people skills.

Check out what others are saying about the attorney in their reviews.

Do You Have Witnesses?

It’s of the utmost importance to have a witness or two in a PTSD claim case. They’ll help to provide additional information in building a case. With PTSD, there is no telling of whether you can, on your own, provide the court with enough information. You have your spouse, family members, and colleagues who can help to testify on your behalf. Have them accompany you in the court sessions or whenever there’s a hearing.

Be Yourself

You don’t have a reason to exaggerate or become complaisant. Additionally, do not overdress, as this might paint a different picture altogether. It’s advisable to remain calm, collected, and humble at all times. These are ways that will allow the teams working on both ends to know you better.

The above are ingredients to helping you build a strong case for PTSD-related injuries. You don’t need to have been in the military as there are all sorts of risks in whatever work environment. Seek help as soon as you can, as PTSD symptoms can be serious when neglected. Also, consider surrounding yourself with people who have your best interests at heart.