You are invited to Coach Rick Carlson’s Retirement Celebration!

October 1, 2021 Annie Lindgren Business & Education, Sports 0
Rick Carlson, photos courtesy of Wellington Middle School

Coach Rick Carlson is retiring! In celebration of his contribution to Wellington Junior High Middle School Athletics, former players, coaches, and friends are invited to attend a celebration scheduled for October 19, 2021, at 3:30pm at Eyestone Field (4001 Wilson Ave). This is the date for the final 8th grade home football game of the season. Join and show your appreciation!

 

Rick Carlson, photos courtesy of Wellington Middle School

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Unable to find marketplace offers.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply