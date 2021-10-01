You are invited to Coach Rick Carlson’s Retirement Celebration!

Coach Rick Carlson is retiring! In celebration of his contribution to Wellington Junior High Middle School Athletics, former players, coaches, and friends are invited to attend a celebration scheduled for October 19, 2021, at 3:30pm at Eyestone Field (4001 Wilson Ave). This is the date for the final 8th grade home football game of the season. Join and show your appreciation!

