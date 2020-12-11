Ziggi’s Coffee to Hold Free Drink Day to Celebrate Opening of Second Greeley Location

Longmont-based coffee franchise Ziggi’s Coffee is holding a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, December 19, from 10 am to 2 pm at 5011 West 10th Street in Greeley to celebrate a new location in Greeley.

The new location is the second in Greeley. It features an indoor café, the company’s signature drive-thru, and many drinks from traditional and specialty coffee to frozen blenders and fruit smoothies. Guests who attend the grand opening event will receive a free 16 oz. Drink of choice.

Ziggi’s Coffee also provides locally sourced and handpicked food items, including artisan bread, burritos, and sandwiches. The menu at Ziggi’s consist of options from gluten-free and dairy-free to vegan.

For more information regarding Ziggi’s Coffee, visit: www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise