Evening Primrose

August 2, 2020 Libby James Columns, Uncategorized 0
PHOTO BY LIBBY JAMES; Sylvia Cranmer with her special flower

Libby James
North Forty News

As dusk falls on these warm summer evenings, Sylvia Cranmer heads for her garden where she spends a few magical moments watching a single plant. Every night, right on schedule, as darkness falls, her evening primrose opens, bud by pale yellow bud until within a few minutes it is in full bloom. Sometimes a few friends or neighbors come by to enjoy this small recurring miracle with her, evidence of the beauty, power, and resilience of nature.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Cruise Night at Sparge Brewing

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 5 days ago

Logo Design and Brand Bundle!

(970) 682-4593

by Cursor Magnet - 1 week ago

Are you needing in-home senior care?

970-658-8228

by Senior Helpers of Northern Colorado - 2 weeks ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply