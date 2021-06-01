Finally, Celebrating 100 Years of Service!

June 1, 2021 Blaine Howerton Columns 0
May 15 Celebration -- All Fort Collins Honor Guard -- American Legion

Dwight D. Miles

When an institution reaches its centennial, often there are great celebrations and special events that may span an entire year. But when the actual date falls in the midst of a pandemic, all bets are off.

With their restaurant and bar closed, the men and women of the American Legion’s George Beach Post No. 4 rolled up their sleeves and went to work remodeling and upgrading their facility. Bartenders became painters and carpenters. Legion members remodeled an old storage shed into a first class serving area. A dilapidated parking area became an outdoor patio suitable for social distancing. And with a lot of hard work of a skilled craftsman, a dead tree became beautiful tree art!

Carved tree art — American Legion

What might have been a yearlong celebration in 2020 was not canceled but delayed. And now with the vaccine readily available and mask mandates being eased, the American Legion’s George Beach Post No. 4, originally chartered in 1920, geared up to begin its Centennial celebration! On Saturday, May 15, the first of several events planned for this year, featured a fun celebration with cakewalks, dunk tanks, free BBQ and all-around comradery.

May 15 Celebration — Commander in the Dunk Tank — American Legion

Today’s veterans, as never before, need a place where people understand what they’ve experienced, a place to meet people who have seen what they’ve seen — the American Legion is the place for our returning service personnel to feel welcomed, understood, and cared about.

If you know a veteran, offer to bring them to our post where daily, personnel are on hand to show them around and discuss our services.

American Legion
George Beach Post No. 4
2124 County Rd 54G
Fort Collins, CO 80524
gb4manager@gmail.com

970-484-0418

