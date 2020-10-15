KCSU’s Response in the Face of COVID-19

by KCSU

As our community becomes more socially distant and isolated, KCSU is working our hardest to ensure we meet all of our required guidelines while still offering entertaining and high-quality radio. We changed the setup of our DJ booth, allowing a limited number of people to be socially distant in the studio at the same time; and we’re recording podcasts remotely, where creators can still continue to make the content they and their viewers love from wherever they call home. KCSU is finding new exciting ways to stay current with changing times.

Additionally, KCSU is staying on top of our staple programs such as new music shows like Hidden Gems airing 11 a.m. every Wednesday, local news shows like Rocky Mountain Review airing at 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, and local sports shows like Ramblers airing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. We are ensuring that our new and long-time listeners have consistent content to look forward to every week. Listeners can also find dozens of new podcast episodes for these topics at kcsufm.com. For CSU students looking to get involved at the station, we offer training to become a DJ, podcaster, or reporter. To sign up, go to KCSUFM.com/training or email our Training Director, Ben Krueger, at training@kcsufm.com. During the summer months, DJ training is also open to community members.

KCSU continues the Live In-Studio hour featuring local musician performances at 3 p.m. Sundays, hosted by our Local Music Director Maddy Erskine. Maddy ensures that our local bands can safely come into the station for socially distant interviews and airing of their pre-recorded songs. We support our local music scene by featuring underrepresented artists and sharing the stories of northern Coloradoans. KCSU is working hard to provide engaging, quality content for our community despite these more challenging times. For any questions or concerns regarding programming, involvement and COVID safety, contact our Station Manager, Asher Korn, at station@kcsufm.com.