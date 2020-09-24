Opinion/Editorial: Assistant District Attorney Mitch Murray for District Attorney of Larimer and Jackson Counties

Andy Josey

From where I stand, Assistant District Attorney Mitch Murray is the clear choice for District Attorney for Larimer and Jackson Counties.

When I first met Mitch in the late 1980s, he was a district court bailiff and I was testifying in felony criminal cases as a law enforcement officer. This was even before he took on the role of prosecuting attorney for our 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Ever since, I have known Mitch to be thoughtful, reasonable, and fair in his decision-making and in his approach to criminal cases. I have observed Mitch grow in his ability to successfully prosecute serious local offenders time and time again, achieve consensus with defense attorneys, and develop effective leadership skills while he progressed through supervisory and management positions within our local district attorney’s office.

I have come to value his knowledge, his experience, and his civility as a key leader in our local criminal justice system. Experience in the courtroom and in leadership roles cannot be replaced by a mere interest in the job.

This is the time to reward experience and leadership – please join me in voting for Mitch Murray for District Attorney.