Local Kung Fu Training Group Has Strange Connections to Netflix’ Cobra Kai

cool. He knew how to end a fight and end it quick. I have video of him from a seminar demonstrating techniques and he went through about 4 or 5 students in one demonstration. It’s painful to watch even today.”

But the uncanny connections don’t end there, as Master Likens’ legacy in his hometown of Indianapolis is one of shared spirit with Abbate’s teachings. “When I was training students in Indy I was very concerned with giving them skills that would serve them in an actual street fight. Most of my inner circle students were law enforcement like myself, and they needed to be prepared for the average 4 fights a week.”But as Master Likens points out, it’s actually the untrained officer that ends up using excessive force out of fear. As a police officer he was known for his fairness in the street and neither he nor any of the officers he trained ever went to internal affairs for civil rights violations or excessive force. “That’s the true meaning of being a peace keeper, having the confidence to end a fight before it starts because your wits are about you. If you’re afraid you overreact, but if you’re confident in your ability to handle a fight that calmness allows for compassion.” As a result of this philosophy several members of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office train under Master Likens to this day.

“Only a trained warrior can choose to be truly peaceful, for indeed its all about having a choice. If you have the ability to fight you can truly choose peace, that is a stance that means something. If you’re merely afraid of getting hurt and submitting because you’re afraid, that’s a false peace called cowardice. It’s an affront to your spirit. Training gives you self confidence that ends violence before it begins. And therein is the paradox and meaning behind the Cobra Kai philosophy.”

Master Likens has taught a hard/soft martial arts philosophy for over 30 years, with two large dojos and one underground fight club during the 90’s in Indianapolis, IN. He has trained MMA champions for the legendary Integrated Fighting gym which has had several UFC contracts over the years. He also taught defensive tactics at the Indianapolis Police Academy and even did a stint teaching Criminal Justice at Front Range Community College’s Fort Collins Campus.

“After years of training I strongly recommend a hard/soft style martial art. That’s truly the way to go,” said Master Likens, “It’s that balance that gives you the capacity for peaceful resolution,” Master Likens said.

Master Likens currently teaches a tiny closed door Kung Fu group, but would like to open a dojo large enough to train multiple classes and age groups. “It’s time for old school martial arts to make a comeback. Bag rounds and cardio kickboxing will certainly get you in shape but those skills are no good in a fight. Our lineage is a teaching lineage, and my black belts will need students to teach. I’d like to have a place big enough to do that and the funding to make it happen. Angel investors are cool but just an indoor space big enough would work. If you know a guy let me know!” he laughs. “A truly good school doesn’t happen overnight and never will. I’ve spent 10 years in the Fort Collins area training students and I finally have the black belts I need to start passing on the lineage.

There are some amazingly talented Senseis in other martial arts disciplines here in Fort Collins and I’d love to give them space to do their thing as well. The American Shaolin Temple has always been the Midwest and the West Coast. But I say the Front Range is the future of American martial arts. Colorado’s time has come.”