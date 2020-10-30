Local Land Agents Specialize in Rural Properties

Jeff & Meredith McKinney

Advocators of the agricultural community since 1990, we have witnessed the change in the Colorado landscape due to rapid population growth firsthand. As the urban sprawl continues to spread into rural areas, land values and agricultural communities are entering new unprecedented times. We are long-time landowners and cattle ranchers with a personal understanding of your concerns for water, mineral rights, CRP, zoning, and irrigation. We have joined our passion for people and land with serving Northern Colorado and Southeastern Wyoming as land agents. With pride, we have chosen to hang our license with Whitetail Properties due to their core values of passion-driven expertise and knowledge of the land industry.

Our nation is seeing unmatched times both socially and economically. Many investors have spoken about the importance of buying land rather than investing in the fluctuating stock market. COVID has also initiated what land brokers have dubbed: “The Great Migration” of city dwellers to more rural areas with the discovery that remote work is a long-term option. As land prices steadily rise throughout the state and particularly along the front range corridor, owning and selling property is in high demand.

The latest numbers from the USDA 2020 report include:

The 2020 Colorado average farmland real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, was $1,590 per acre. This is an increase of 1.3 percent from 2019 and 1.9 percent from 2018. The average value of cropland was $2,200, up 1.9 percent from 2019. The average value of irrigated cropland was $5,300, up 3.9 percent from the previous year, and the average value of non-irrigated cropland was $1,370, unchanged from the previous year. Pasture values were unchanged from 2019 at $845 per acre (Land Values 2020 Summary USDA). Keep in mind these are averages and vary upon the location in Colorado.

