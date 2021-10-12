Publisher’s Letter: Looming Seasonal Changes

Hard to believe but midterms at CSU are almost here, Parent-Teacher conferences have already happened and before we know it the holidays will be upon us.

It’s not even Halloween but the other day I saw Christmas decorations in a big box store. And we will likely be seeing the first snow by the time you read this.

With these signs of the seasons, I’m kicking my winter preparations into high gear!

Chains for the tractor. Check! Siding for the sheds. Check! An easier road to navigate — in process. One project leads to at least two more and next thing you know, feelings of being overwhelmed… but, that’s okay — I got this!

For the benefits of seeing my hummingbirds in the spring and summer, the sunrise every morning, the sunset every night, and the amazing stars in between, I chose to live off-grid and I’d do it all over again!

There’s nothing like the feeling of a completed project. I hope our 12 pages of home improvement “hacks” over the past 3 weeks have helped our readers who own homes. This week marks the end of our 4-week series. We can’t wait to bring it back in the Spring because with all this working from home, even apartment dwellers have gone out of their way to spruce up their living space.

Our recent focus on special sections has increased readership and subscriptions. Our readers seem to like them. And I would love to continue doing them along with more local and all-original content. In November, we are working on a two-week special section promoting healthy lifestyles — just in time for the holidays — it’s going to be great!

