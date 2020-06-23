OP ED: These Days We Should All Take Time to Share Our Superheroes’ Stories

Brady Thompson

Wellington

From where I stand:

When we experience difficult situations in our lives, we realize who our superheroes are. For me, I didn’t need a pandemic to tell me who my superhero was. It’s my older sister, and her superpower is Mucolipidosis. With only 50 people in the world with this disease, this rare genetic condition makes her one of the most unique superheroes in the world.

At the end of the school year, my teacher had us write an essay about something important to us. I decided to write about my sister. She is an inspiring, amazing and beautiful person. As much as I would love to keep her all to myself the world deserves to have a light like her in their lives as well.

Her impact on me became even greater after she was hospitalized earlier this year due to heart attack. Because I attend school online at Colorado Preparatory Academy, my schedule allowed me to spend more time with my sister during the day, and it makes it easier on my family when we need to make hospital trips.

These days we should all take time to share our superheroes’ stories. Especially those who make our lives better.

