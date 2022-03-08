Photo of the Week: Wellington Windmill Sunrise

The photo of the week this week is from Jim and Arloa Gundred. Jim built the tower during the covid lockdown in 2020. He bought the Aermotor 702 in New Raymer, and raised it in June 2020. They enjoy many beautiful sunrises and sunsets on the ridge east of Wellington, and they like to feature the windmill when they take photos.

Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our new sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.

Your photo might capture a moment in time of scenery, animals in the wild, a wildfire, your friends or family, or a recent local event.

Send us your best shot!

No purchase is necessary, and multiple submissions are permitted. One photo per email, please.

Please include a photo caption in the subject line (include your name, phone number, and location), and you could be our next weekly winner!

Sponsored by:

North Forty News and Sanderosa Art Gallery

We reserve the right to use the photo wherever we see fit, including our front page —crediting you as the source of that photo.

Submit your photos to:

yourphotos@northfortynews.com