Publisher’s Letter: 125 YEARS OF TRADITION — CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS!

Unlike the east coast, the west is so relatively young. For many of us, our grandfathers and great-grandfathers saw the earliest beginnings of the land we now call home.

So it’s no small thing that Cheyenne Frontier Days is once again celebrating the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration for its 125th year! From downtown parades to Frontier Nights evening concerts to free pancake breakfasts, every year it draws cowboys, cowgirls, rodeo, and music fans from throughout the country and around the world for a spirited 10-day celebration of Western heritage.

This year, the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days™️ celebration is dedicated to the memory and influence of the legendary Chris LeDoux. July 23, the first day of the celebration, will include the dedication of a bronze statue of Chris LeDoux by artist D. Michael Thomas to be installed in Frontier Park.

With hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food, and music that celebrates the heritage and culture of the American West, in grueling matches between man and beast, come see who prevails and is crowned the Last Cowboy Standing.

For the entertainment schedule and where to go for more information, see our article in this edition and lend your support and heartfelt enthusiasm to a worthy western tradition.

