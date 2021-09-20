Publisher’s Letter: As the Season Changes

It’s hard to believe but I have now been living off-grid in the mountains for 6 months. The first sign of fall for me was the disappearance of the hummingbirds. It was a sad week and the place is quiet now. And I fire up my furnace every night now as the nights are definitely colder!

Wednesday, September 22 marks the first day of Autumn when the sun is directly over the equator and daylight and darkness are about equal. But this time of year is also a time of preparation. In the animal kingdom it’s a time to store up food and find a cozy place to spend the winter months.

Last week, I went to start up my truck but it wouldn’t turn over. Upon inspection, I found a wood rat had taken over my engine compartment! With the sticks and grass on top of my engine, I definitely didn’t want any fires so it took me several hours to get the truck cleaned up and started. Luckily, the critter didn’t chew any wires.

Ahhh, fall… I do like it, but I’m not looking forward to the winter months ahead. Just for the winter, my boys and I have plans to move temporarily out of our new RV. I have no desire to work full time just to keep everything from freezing. But believe me — it’s just for the winter! I’m going to miss this place. We will be back regularly to plow the road and work on our future homesite.

Fall, with its moderate temperatures, is also a traditional time for home improvement projects, major renovations, and even moving to a new home. Living under the realities of these past two years has brought the importance of home front and center. Working from home and homeschooling has caused many folks to reassess how they use their homes including the need to create or upgrade home offices or improve backyard recreational facilities. And of course, in our area, hail is a yearly condition that necessitates people to replace and repair their roofs before the really cold weather sets in.

With all these factors in mind, this year, beginning this week and running through the October 11 issue, we decided to showcase home improvement businesses along with their informed articles as to what homeowners need to be aware of. We hope you will support these businesses who have sponsored this series of home improvement articles — and when you contact these businesses tell them you saw their ad in North Forth News.

