Publisher’s Letter: Engage With us in 2022!

Have we heard enough about Covid? The Omicron variance is rearing its ugly head and causing all these other problems, staff shortages, closures, masks, and so much more. This question isn’t meant to devalue the importance of getting information (especially about a pandemic). Reporting the news is absolutely our duty as a News Organization. Our communities expect it. But at North Forty News, we do limit WHAT and HOW MUCH information (in general) we share.

North Forty News is a solution-driven publication. That means in almost every case when we publish a story or article, we will find a solution-driven reason to publish it. For example, if we publish the story about Covid, it’s because the public needs to be aware to plan accordingly. We don’t have a solution to COVID, but in this ever-changing pandemic, we can provide answers to the latest questions about what is really going on.

At the same time, it is our responsibility not to create panic. It’s a balance that we work with every single day. I believe most times we make the right choice, but sometimes we don’t. After all, we are human.

I write a lot about my personal experiences living off-grid in this weekly column. Some people enjoy following along, while others have commented that it reads more like a personal diary. I write about these experiences to engage with our readers, share the human under this Publisher’s hat, and shed light on a lifestyle not everyone is familiar with. I hope that readers can learn from or find humor in my experiences, as I sure do! Navigating life off-grid is similar to managing this news publication; I never know what lessons tomorrow will bring, but I know it is worth it to keep moving forward to see dreams become a reality.

I am regularly surprised and excited to see feedback from our readers, positive and negative. The reality is that producing this publication weekly with a very small team is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. But I do it because I love Northern Colorado, and I love journalism. Our community needs better journalism. And in 2022, North Forty News will continue to grow and increase engagement with our readers.

As hard as it is for some of our readers to justify paying for a newspaper (that you could pick up for free), I ask for your financial support at some level. Every dollar supports our efforts and helps us better engage with you on topics that matter most.

To business owners who are going through these tough times — your support through advertising (as small or large as it may seem) also makes us better while putting your brand in front of tens of thousands of readers every month. Our readers and our advertisers engage with each other.

This publication is locally owned and operated. Every significant expense goes right back into our community. As small as a few dollars might seem — those dollars are multiplied ten times (or more) in the circle of economics. It helps give us the ability to keep the information out there, so our communities can benefit. Let’s all engage in 2022! Will you join us?

—————————- LOCAL NEWS IS A NECESSITY — CRITICAL AT A TIME LIKE THIS! Help us report on the new local reality‭.‬ Support our work on your behalf:

Support us with a contribution for coverage in our communities at‭: ‬

NorthFortyNews.com/donate-now For our current subscribers‭, ‬driveway delivery of North Forty News is now available within a reasonable distance to state highways and urban areas‭.‬ Current subscribers register at:

NorthFortyNews.com/driveway-delivery‭/‬ New and returning subscribers register at:

NorthFortyNews.com/subscribe Or contact us at:

ads@northfortynews.com to learn more about advertising with us including how your ad in our print edition will also show up in the online digital replica of our current edition along with on our website‭.‬