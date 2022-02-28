Publisher’s Letter: Events, Events, Events!

Over the past few weeks, we have published several articles (over the past few weeks) about Spring events and things to do in the coming weeks. There are plenty of things to do around here, but with the cold weather, a friend and I decided to get some relief in “Sin City.” What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so I’m not going to write about the trip.

I will say, though, it was a huge relief to get on a direct flight from our airport: no parking fees, tiny TSA lines, and all the conveniences of a large airline. Avelo Airlines started non-stop flights recently from Fort Collins Loveland Airport. I was surprised to find a packed plane and experience a quick, very inexpensive flight. In a few short hours, my friend and I drove to the airport, and we found ourselves in 70-degree, short-wearing weather for a long weekend! I’m doing it again.

Let’s say; if I had won a substantial amount of money, I wouldn’t be writing this today from my office in Fort Collins — I would still be there!

Oh well, warmer weather is on the way. With warmer weather — comes events! We just published over 300 new events on our online calendar.

Our calendar is on our website at calendar.northfortynews.com. The events have a description, map, times, and links to websites for tickets and more information. As far as I know, it is the most comprehensive listing of events in Northern Colorado (if you know of another, please let me know). If a web calendar isn’t your thing, we get that! That’s why we put a carbon copy of the listings in your hands every week in our newspaper.

After two years of cancellations, COVID, and the things we all have been through — we need some time around other people. Hopefully, this will be the year we can have far fewer worries while being safe and never forgetting about what we all have been through, who we have lost, and who helped us get through it. But don’t get me wrong! I will be spending most of my free time with my two young sons in my “sanctuary” on the mountain.

If I say anything, however, it would be STAY SAFE! It’s great not to walk around with a mask, but it is easier to forget that we are all susceptible, and if we aren’t safe, we will suffer the consequences again.

