Publisher’s Letter: Flag Day — And a Young Student of Vision

June 14 is Flag Day but have you ever wondered who designed our current American Flag?

In 1958, it seemed certain that Alaska would be admitted to the Union. So designers got busy creating a flag with 49 stars. More than 1,500 different designs were eventually submitted to President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Meanwhile, Lancaster High School teacher Stanley Pratt assigned his junior-year students an American history project. One of his 17-year old students, Robert G. (Bob) Heft, was certain that Hawaii was going to join the union very soon so he didn’t even bother with a 49-star flag as his American history project — he designed a 50-star flag. And, later, optimist that he must have been, he also designed a 51-star flag.

Young Bob borrowed his mother’s sewing machine and (and he’d never sewn before) and took apart his parents’ 48-star flag that they’d gotten for a wedding present (hopefully, he asked them first), and reassembled it with 50 stars in a proportional pattern.

His teacher was unimpressed and gave him a B-, advising that if his flag design was selected in Washington, he’d change that grade to an A.