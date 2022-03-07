Publisher’s Letter: International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is on March 8.

According to UNWomen.org, 2022 is pivotal for achieving gender equality in climate change and environmental disaster risk reduction.

Historically, according to the International Women’s Day organization, the day has been observed since the early 1900s.

In 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay, and voting rights.

On February 28, 1909, the first National Woman’s day took place across the United States.

Then, in 1910, Clara Zetkin tabled the idea of International Women’s Day. She proposed that every year in every country there should be a celebration on the same day. The day was officially sanctioned and has taken place since.

Let’s celebrate equality every single day.