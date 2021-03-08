Publisher’s Letter: Resourcefulness — We All Need It!

There’s a lot to be said for resourcefulness. In past articles, I’ve written about things I’ve learned while experiencing and maintaining my small burn acreage.

As I learned new skills I have been considering how to share them with our readers. In addition to recent articles, this week I began a video series called “In the Burn.” This series will provide tips and tricks for people living on homestead and off-grid properties, including Northern Colorado’s recently burned areas. To see future videos, be sure to follow our YouTube channel by going to http://northfortynews.com/ followyoutube.

“In the Burn” is posted to our YouTube channel at http://northfortynews.com/ youtube. The first video in the series demonstrates how my kids, my dog, and I could split three logs in 2 minutes with a recycled tire. Who knew a tire could significantly improve the time it takes to split logs?

I wish I could say this technique was original but I ran across a guy in Russia on YouTube using this technique where he stacks logs inside a tire, so the tire holds the logs tight together, and then he whacks at the ends of the logs with a splitting ax. The tire prevents the logs from flying in every direction — it’s cool how well this works!

So, it was off to Craigslist to get my hands on a free tire. Next, I put the tire on the side of the road to my property. In recent months, I have been dealing with my weekly stress with the ax and the tire. It may sound like a lot of work but recently I’ve been splitting logs for my fireplace, getting a significant upper body workout, and whacking the heck out of my stress — take that! Whack and that! And I never realized how much this might change my life.

This first video has already led to viewers on Youtube interested in buying cords of wood. Hmmm. Perhaps I should get into the wood chopping business. But how stress-free can a guy be — I think I’d like to find out.

But at least for now, I’m at North Forty News. I hope my learned wisdom can help others clear out dead standing trees in the burn areas and still get something out of it — who knows — perhaps valuable income. And, if you follow the Publisher’s articles in North Forty News, reach out if you need some wood. Make me an offer! For the time being, there is plenty to go around.

