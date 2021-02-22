Publisher’s Letter: Small Businesses Create Community

Small Businesses Make a Difference

Whether in densely populated cities or small towns, it’s small businesses that help create community and a sense of place. Providing local color and distinctive “landmarks” that identify a town and make it feel like home — small businesses make a huge difference in the communities they grace.

Along with their personable staff and the goods and services they provide, small businesses make shopping a warm and inviting experience that no big box store can match. Throughout life’s joys and challenges, small businesses are there to help us celebrate, create, maintain and beautify our homes, help us safeguard our health, and discover small and unexpected treasures.

When local sales staff greets you by name and asks “How’s your day going?” they really want to know and they actually listen to your reply. At a time when so many small businesses have struggled to keep their doors open, we appreciate all they offer their communities. And of course, locally, we do our best to support them — and we have our favorites.

But we were wondering what your favorite small business might be? Why do you appreciate them? Is it their good prices, their quality inventory, their thoughtful sales staff? Do they know your name and do you know theirs? Do you have any stories as to how a small business came through for you when you may have especially needed help?

We’d like to hear from you about a small business in your local community that you treasure.

In a future edition, we will publish your contribution about your favorite small businesses (perhaps edited and condensed for space considerations.)

Here’s your chance to shout out your praises for the small businesses you treasure. You can write about more than one small business in your submission if you would like or heap praises on your one special favorite.

Submit your praises or your special story about your favorite small business(es) to:

info@northfortynews.com

