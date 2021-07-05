Publisher’s Letter: Sometimes You Just Have to Feel Great in What you Drive

Routinely, I am surprised at things that happen while I’m out on deliveries. Just this past week I was on the south side of Fort Collins doing our driveway deliveries when out of the corner of my eye I saw a beautiful blue Jeep for sale at the Jeep Dealership in Fort Collins. Crossing two lanes of traffic, I stopped to admire it — perhaps it’s more accurate to say, that I wound up longing for it.

My Pathfinder, such a sensible family car, is not made for mountain living — it struggles to make it up the hill. For some time, I have known that it wasn’t going to cut it.

During my recent trip to Moab, my Uncle Grem introduced me to rock crawling. With his super fancy Jeep, I couldn’t believe the expression on my 12-year son‘s face when Grem offered to take us for a ride — that got me thinking.

For months I debated replacing the Pathfinder. Every time it wouldn’t make it up the hill, or I couldn’t use it to do some things I needed to do on the mountain I found myself cursing.

Then, my truck started overheating on hot days. I knew I needed a truck for life on “the ranch.” But I didn’t want to replace it because a new truck would just get messed up anyway (it’s pretty rustic up here.) Finally, after much deliberation, I decided to fix the truck and sell the Pathfinder.

Enter the blue Jeep Wrangler Sahara. Isn’t she pretty? I went back and I bought it! Hats off to John in Sales. He made the process pretty painless for such a busy guy like me. And, there was no haggling about the price!

Driving the Jeep on the Red Feather route, I learned about “the Jeep wave” — who knew it existed? Jeep owners wave to one another. What a friendly gesture — much better than others I have received on the road. So, if you see a blue Jeep delivering your newspaper to your driveway, give me a wave. I promise I’ll return the courtesy. I’m so happy to be in my Jeep!

