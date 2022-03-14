Publisher’s Letter: Spring Forward!

Every year I look forward to Daylight Saving Time (DST). I know most people don’t like losing an hour of sleep, but for me, having more daylight during my waking hours means it’s about to warm up!

It begs the question, however, why? I remember hearing about recent legislation in Colorado to end DST. Surprisingly, less than half of the US uses DST (only 19 states)!

According to TimeAndDate.com, DST started first in Canada in 1908. Germany popularized it in 1916, then within a few weeks, the United Kingdom and many other countries followed.

DST is used in countries worldwide; the time adjustment affects over a billion people.

It’s tough to find a clear answer about why DST is so popular. Many people say it helps conserve energy because households need fewer hours of energy lights on at night. Others say it helps farmers, giving them an extra hour of daylight to work the fields.

I guess it all comes down to this — since 1918, Colorado has practiced DST, and it’s just a part of our lives.

For me, it means more time outside, and I love being outdoors. Spring Forward!