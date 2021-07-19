Publisher’s Letter: STILL WORKING ON IT!

If you have been following my saga on adjusting to living on my burn property up on a mountain, you know it’s not without its challenges — all in patience and preparation for the home I hope to build up here.

But in the meantime, I need housing. And I’ve been trying to make do with my secondhand and even much-loved RV “Revela.” But let’s face it, it needs a lot of work and with no air-conditioning, no shower, and not even a working refrigerator, it was a lot to deal with.

With this everyday stress load, I then had to deal with road construction in multiple places on Drake Road, the trains in between, and road construction on Red Feather’s Manhattan Road with multiple weeks of fresh oil on the road. And I’m on the roads daily — delivering your newspaper.

So when I was perusing an online marketplace, an almost brand new RV piqued my interest.

When I was first thinking about taking the plunge, I asked a few friends to talk me out of it, but knowing my current housing conditions, they wouldn’t do it.

Enter my new-to-me 2020 Coachman, a very nice RV. And just the thought of having all the amenities I need available at once (without renovation) was extremely enticing. With much thought and a little hesitation, I was convinced. New trailers are lighter and very energy-efficient. I knew it would be much easier to get this RV up my 20% grade.

With the help of two friends, 24 hours of work on the road, (including fresh road base) and a quarter-mile of watering the road we finally made it! Here’s to great friends! I bought the RV on Friday night and by Sunday it was up the hill and safely-situated.

A few weeks ago I wrote about learning how to get water up on the mountain. This was just as exciting! Amenities are one thing, but being able to sit next to the small writing studio that I built, in my new RV was truly one of the better experiences of my life.

Now, I sit perched on the top of the mountain only a few steps away from the location of my future home. And I dream about staring down the canyon through large windows while sitting in my future living room. That day will come. And now, I will have a little more patience — because I’m going to need it!

