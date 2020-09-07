Publisher’s Letter: Those Who Made It Possible!

For most of my life, I have been a late sleeper. My alarm goes off yet even then…the snooze button has been my best friend.

But in recent weeks, I found myself waking up at the crack of dawn, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready to see something special, something that’s always been available to me but that for most of my life I’ve missed (and in my younger years, gladly!)

Aging changes a person and having just turned 45, I realized that my future is not “out there” someday; my future is now — both in the way I respond to conditions outside my control — think pandemic, and the choices I make that impact myself and others.

Many people begin their day with a walk (alone or with man’s best friend), a jog, or an early workout at the gym. Personally, I start my day with a good strong cup of coffee while I watch the sun come up. Then I go chop wood.

Staying up on the mountain, the moment the sun cracks over the distant hills and warm sunlight spills over the mountain the most magical part of my day begins and these days, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

The hummingbirds buzzing at the feeder I put up and the sight of that bright red sun rising has changed me. When you experience something this special there’s almost a visceral response. Now every day is a special day and I make sure I don’t forget it.

Little over a week ago the Lewstone fire in Rist Canyon was raging just over the ridge. And I wasn’t sure I would continue to be able to enjoy an experience this timeless — this basic.

My heart and gratitude goes out to the Firefighters who worked tirelessly day after day to protect these woods and the properties of people like me who love living up on the mountain. Because of these brave souls, I get to sit here and enjoy this beautiful sunrise — this glorious morning — and ALL because of them!

Blaine Howerton