Publisher’s Letter: YOUR PHOTOS!

Most of our readers would agree that 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges — business closures, illness, fear, uncertainty — but through it all, I bet you continued to take cell phone photos. And in fact, some of those photos might have been quite timely and related to life experiences as they were unfolding before you — wildfires, kids at home trying to learn their lessons remotely with the help of their teachers — and you!

Those of us who could work from home had more time with our family and pets than ever before. Many of you made unusual adjustments to your new reality and on occasion, you may have captured evidence of your creative response.

Everyday life is ever more documented and some photos are truly worth sharing. Your photo might capture a moment in time of scenery, animals in the wild, a wildfire, your friends or family, a beautiful entree you created with your new improved cooking skills, a volunteer activity in which you participated, or “man’s best friend.” The possibilities are endless.

We’d like to run a “Photo of the Week” submitted by our readers. I will start by submitting one from Poudre Canyon of Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep on the highway. I shot this photo from my car window.

No prizes will be given to those who submit, but you might get a kick out of seeing your “handiwork” in print.

We reserve the right to make subjective judgments based on criteria such as the volume of incoming photos, timeliness of the photo as it relates to current events, and appropriateness considering our content and style. Once you submit a photo we reserve the right to use it wherever we see fit including on occasion, our front page — of course, crediting you as the source of that photo.

So review your photos and consider what you’d like to share with our readers.

Multiple submissions are permitted, ONE PHOTO per email.

Submit your one photo per email including a caption (photo caption added to the email subject line), your name, and your location to yourphotos@northfortynews.com

————————–

