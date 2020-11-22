Zonta Club of Fort Collins Remembers Amey E. Grubbs Adams

Julie Trone, Vice President, Zonta Club of Fort Collins

In memorial, the Zonta Club of Fort Collins remembers former club president Amey E. Grubbs, who dedicated much of her adult life to service and advocacy to better women’s lives in Fort Collins and globally.

Amey E. Grubbs Adams’ legacy with Zonta began as a club member in 1969. She served as Zonta Club of Fort Collins president, Zonta District 12 Governor, and Zonta International President.

The parent organization, Zonta International, was founded in 1919 in Buffalo, NY, and currently has over 1100 clubs in 62 countries. Zonta clubs work globally and locally to empower women by awarding educational scholarships, advocating for human rights, health, economic opportunity, prevention of gender-based violence, and equality. It provides financial support to partner organizations whose work positively impacts the lives of women and children worldwide.

Amey, 1928- 2020, and her husband, Dale, died last week at their residence at the Life Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Evergreen, Colorado.

As a Fort Collins local, Amey E. Grubbs Adams knew she needed more than her role as a rancher’s wife. Her ranch life led her to become the first woman president of the Colorado Guest Ranch Association. When she learned about a local service organization that advocates for women’s issues, she found her purpose.

She joined the local Zonta club to work in activism and community service in Fort Collins. Her commitment led her to become the local club president to the governor of Zonta district 21. But it was her attendance at an international convention in Portland, Oregon, that fused her future to Zonta. Amey’s dedication and hard work ethic led her to become the International President for Zonta International from 1986-1988.

She thrived working with women all over the world on projects to improve the lives of women. ‘Women’s development is world development,’ she said of Zonta (1987 Coloradoan).

For more information regarding Amey, visit: https://www.zonta.org/Web/News_Events/Articles/Building_Peace_Through_Serving_and_Sharing.aspx