City of Fort Collins Offers $40 Trees to Residents Through Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Canopy Program

The City of Fort Collins is providing 225 $40 trees to Fort Collins homeowners through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Canopy program, a program that helps clean the air and water, reduce stormwater runoff, sequester carbon and lower energy usage through strategic tree planting.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, Fort Collins residents can reserve their $40 tree online at fcgov.com/treecanopy. An online tool will guide participants on how to plant trees in the most strategic location near their homes leading to the maximum environmental benefit and helping estimate the annual money savings that will result from planting the trees. The Community Canopy Program for Fort Collins will continue until all 225 trees are reserved. The trees will be available at a pickup event on June 20 for planting.

Residents may reserve up to one tree per household and are expected to care for and plant them in the location provided through the online tool. The species of trees offered include the following: Greenspire Linden, Hackberry, Bur Oak, and Princeton Elm.

“Not only does this project help beautify our City’s landscape, it also helps diversify and build a more resilient urban tree canopy towards invasive pests such as Emerald Ash Borer. These trees will provide immense environmental benefits to the community and can also help residents save money on their energy bills in the future,” said Kendra Boot, City Forester.

Community forests are better than traditional flood control systems at protecting water quality and reducing stormwater runoff, especially during small storm events. Through the Community Canopy program, homeowners can plant trees in their yards that will help grow the broader city’s tree canopy and provide cleaner water to residents.

This program is a collaborative effort brought to you by the City of Fort Collins’ Forestry Division and the Natural Area Department’s Nature in the City program.

