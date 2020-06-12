CSU Extension Farmers Market with Covid-19 Safety Precautions

Thank you for supporting local!

“Foodies” as well as the healthy eaters among us love the Farmers’ Market that shows up every Saturday at 200 West Oak Street beginning in May and running through October 31. This a “grower’s-only market” — everything sold at the market must be grown, made, or produced by the vendor.

But this year in light of Covid-19 concerns, adjustments had to be made to help protect the health of both vendors and customers. Toward that end, the staff of the Larimer County CSU Extension worked closely with both the Larimer County Health Department and the Colorado Farmers’ Market Association to come up with a workable plan to respect the need for social distancing and wearing face masks by both vendors and customers.

Here’s how the market has changed this year in response to Covid-19:

Vendors booths are spaced 6-10 feet apart.

There is one-way traffic through the market.

All vendors must wear masks; all vendors handling human food must also wear gloves (even if foods are pre-packaged.)

There are multiple hand washing stations throughout the market.

Market staff and volunteers must wear masks.

Customers are encouraged to wear masks.

If customers are waiting in line, they are asked to space six feet apart.

Unfortunately music and community groups/non-profits are not currently part of the market to reduce congregation (we hope this can change later in the summer or fall!)

All foods are packaged for take-away to be eaten off site.

As attendance increases and we have additional vendors, market staff may have to regulate traffic to ensure social distance guidelines.

How you, the shopper, can help:

1) Do not come to the market if you are ill or part of a high-risk group.

2) If at all possible, please shop solo. Due to the need to socially distance, space is at a premium and as more shoppers come out and more vendors participate, we still need to avoid large crowds in order to safeguard the health of all concerned.

3) Come prepared and if you’re seeking a particular vendor you can check ahead of time on our market map on our website: larimercountyfm.org to see where your favorite vendors will be that day.

4) Please note posted signs at this unusual time.

5) Whenever possible, try to pay with exact change, credit card or other electronic options.

6) Please take it to go and do not sit at tables or grassy areas within the market.

7) Please let the vendor hand you the product so we can minimize the number of people touching products.

8) We thank you in advance for your patience and for supporting your local farmers and producers as we all work to ensure a safe environment for vendors, shoppers, and volunteers.

For more information, please go to:

Website: larimercountyfm.org

Facebook: facebook.com/larimercountyfm

Instagram: @larimercountyfm