Dying Off-Color Pine Needles are Normal part of Autumn Season

Ponderosa and lodgepole pines, spruce, and fir species are the trees that mostly shed needles in the months of September and October. Furthermore, evergreen trees that shed their fall needles look different than those trees infested by bark beetles.

Needles on a beetle-infested tree change color throughout the whole tree rather than only the older needles in a healthy tree, starting off green and turning reddish-orange after summer. Also, the fall needle drop is commonly mislabeled as “needle cast”, however, the term refers to a fungal disease of spruce and fir trees.

For more information regarding tree and forest health, contact your local CSFS field office or visit: csfs.colostate.edu/forest-management/