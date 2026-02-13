Get Ahead of Spring: Smart Seed-Starting Tips for Northern Colorado Gardeners

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Late winter is the perfect time to plan, prepare and nurture seedlings before the growing season begins.

February in Northern Colorado can feel like deep winter one day and a preview of spring the next. While snow may still blanket the ground, this is actually the ideal time to begin thinking ahead. Starting seeds indoors now can stretch our short growing season and give plants the strength they need before facing Colorado’s unpredictable spring weather.

Draw a Garden Plan First

Before filling trays with soil, map out your garden beds and containers. Consider how much sun each area receives and decide which crops will thrive there once transplant time arrives. Planning now ensures you start only what you can successfully plant later.

Tomato; Courtesy Fort Collins Nursery

Know What to Start — and When

Not every crop needs a February start. Cool-season vegetables such as leafy greens and some brassicas can often be direct-sown outdoors when soil conditions allow. Warm-season crops, however, benefit from a controlled indoor environment weeks before the last frost. A local seed-starting schedule helps you time each variety so seedlings are sturdy — not overgrown — when it’s safe to move them outside.

Seedling; Courtesy Fort Collins Nursery

Start More Than You Need

Even in ideal conditions, some seeds won’t germinate. Planting about 30 percent more than your goal allows you to choose the strongest seedlings for transplanting. Extras can be shared with neighbors or fellow gardeners eager to get growing.

Light Makes Strong Seedlings

A sunny window is rarely enough during short February days. Without adequate light, seedlings stretch and weaken. Grow lights provide consistent illumination and should be positioned close enough to prevent leggy growth while avoiding leaf scorch. Adjust the height as plants grow to maintain strong stems.

Seed Starting Supplies; Courtesy Fort Collins Nursery

Warm Soil, Better Germination

Many seeds sprout best in warm soil. A simple heat mat beneath seed trays can significantly improve germination rates during chilly late-winter days. Once seedlings develop their second set of true leaves, removing the heat source helps prevent root stress and encourages sturdy growth.

Balance Humidity and Airflow

Young seedlings benefit from moist air during germination, but too much humidity can invite mold and disease. A humidity dome helps maintain moisture early on, but gradually increasing airflow is essential once sprouts appear. A small fan nearby can strengthen stems and reduce stagnant air.

Starting seeds in February isn’t about rushing spring — it’s about preparing wisely for it. With thoughtful planning and the right setup, Northern Colorado gardeners can head into planting season with healthy, resilient seedlings ready to thrive once the soil warms and frost finally fades.

