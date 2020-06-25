Input for Soil Health Program Finalization Sought out by Ag Department

The Colorado Department of Agriculture is welcoming input from farmers and ranchers to assist in finalizing the structure for a new statewide Soil Health Program in order to improve the resilience and productivity of agricultural producers’ land.

The National Soil Health Day and the one year anniversary of the Colorado Collaborative for Healthy Soils (CCHS) was Tuesday, June 23. The CCHS is a coalition led by farmers and ranchers with the goal of maximizing participation by the stakeholders of the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA).

When soil functions are improved, vital co-benefits like purified water quality, enhanced capture of available moisture, and advanced climate resilience is present. Economically, greater soil function helps place agricultural producers to take role in private ecosystem markets where they may receive compensation for environmental benefits as a result of their actions.

Over the course of a year, CCHS members have worked to build CDA a voluntary Soil Health Program, gathering input from agriculture producers across the state. With the CCHS coalition, the CDA continues to reinforce strategic partnership opportunities.

For more information on the CDA, visit colorado.gov/ag.