Junior League Garden Tour Creates Opportunities for Local Women and Children

The Junior League of Fort Collins will host its 38th annual Garden Tour event presented by Fort Collins Nursery on Saturday, June 26 in the Le Jardin of Fort Collins. The event offers patrons a chance to support local community programs while viewing and learning about plants, flowers, and gardens.

“After the cancellation of our 2020 event, we are looking forward to bringing this event back to our community,” said Alison Weston, Junior League of Fort Collins President. “Garden Tour offers an opportunity to be inspired by beautiful landscapes and growing best practices while connecting with industry professionals and other passionate gardeners.”

The 2021 tour will feature seven gardens in the Le Jardin neighborhood. Homeowners have volunteered their gardens to provide an opportunity for the local community to learn about plants, landscape design and provide stunning inspiration to others for their own gardening adventures.

Fort Collins Nursery has partnered with the Junior League to present this event for decades and provides staff at each home to answer questions and provide insights on how to translate featured gardens to the homes of attendees. Master Gardeners with Colorado State University Extension will also be available to provide information.|

“At Fort Collins Nursery, we believe we have an obligation to support the community that helps us thrive,” said Jesse Eastman, Fort Collins Nursery Owner & General Manager. “That is why we’re proud to support the Junior League of Fort Collins as they make this community a brighter place for women and children. For over 35 years, we’ve proudly sponsored the Junior League of Fort Collins Garden Tour to help raise money and awareness for all the important work they do.” The Tour will once again serve as the Junior League of Fort Collin’s major fundraiser to fund programs that benefit women and children in Northern Colorado.

Specifically, the Junior League of Fort Collins Career Closet provides school- and work-appropriate clothing to more than 400 women per year at no cost to them Additionally, Junior League’s Hunger Initiative partnership with the Food Bank of Larimer County delivers more than 100,000 snacks to each year to kids in need. “As our signature fundraising event, Garden Tour is critical to our ability to impact those in need,” said Weston, “With the support of the Fort Collins community, we can continue to create opportunities for women and children to thrive.”

Junior League will be partnering with the Gardens on Spring Creek to provide activities to teach youth about how plants grow. Children 12 and under are free to attend the event. Tickets are $30 each and will be available online only. Ticket booklets will be available at Will Call the morning of the event for attendees.

The Junior League of Fort Collins is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable, focused on creating opportunities for women and children to thrive. Go to www.jlfortcollins.org for more information.