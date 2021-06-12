Loveland Has a New Natural Area

Soaring Vista is a new natural area located on the southern end of Fort Collins in the Loveland Community Separator off of County Road 30. A one-mile loop trail is available for bird watchers, dog walkers, equestrians, bikers, and runners. The site was named Soaring Vista because of the expansive views of the Colorado Front Range to the West and the common sight of raptors soaring overhead. Eighteen species of birds, mammals, and reptiles have been recorded at Soaring Vista.
Soaring Vista’s approximate address is 4200 East County Road 30, Loveland, CO. It is open from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm every day of the week. For more information, visit https://www.fcgov.com/naturalareas/finder/soaringvista
