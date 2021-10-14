New Wyoming State Record Set at Annual Fort Collins Nursery Pumpkin Weigh Off

The results were announced Saturday, and a new Wyoming State Record was set for a pumpkin weighing in, from Harold Stinchcomb of Cheyenne, WY, at a whopping 1,544 pounds.
Chad New, of Parker, was only 9 pounds short of a Colorado State Record. His pumpkin weighed in at 1,676 pounds. It was a Fort Collins Nursery record.
Chad New and Jim Grande secured their coveted GPC jackets for growing over 4,000 lbs. of pumpkins each between their 2021 competition entries.
The annual event was sold out with 500 spectators from Cheyenne to Parker and everywhere in between. They had a record number of pumpkin entries, a new Wyoming state record, and nearly a new Colorado state record as well.
Here is a list of this year’s winners.
Heaviest Pumpkin
- 1st Place- Chad New (1,676 lbs)
- 2nd Place- Harold Stinchcomb (1,544 lbs)
- 3rd Place- Jim Grande (1,491 lbs)
- 4th Place- Andy & Amy Corbin (1,396 lbs)
- 5th Place- Joe & Michelle Scherber (990 lbs)
- 6th Place- Leif Ritter & Jo’el Robinson Lambe (893 lbs)
- 7th Place – Teresa Rodriguez (870 lbs)
- 8th Place – Andrew Pilger (513 lbs)
- 9th Place – Robbin Flockhart (405 lbs)
- 10th Place – Thaddaeus Christensen (359 lbs)
- 11th Place – Mike Phelps (256 lbs)
- – Haddie Phelps (256 lbs)
- 13th Place – Mark Smith (248 lbs)
- 14th Place – Brad Bledsoe (195 lbs)
- 15th Place – Gary Shenfish (180 lbs)
- 16th Place – Julia & Brian Koval (95 lbs)
- 17th Place – Renee & Mark Spickard (85 lbs)
- 18th Place – Renee & Mark Spickard (82 lbs)
- 19th Place – Nicole Chaves (58 lbs)
- 20th Place – Mario Chaves (52 lbs)
Heaviest Watermelon
- 1st Place- Calvin Wohlert (134 lbs)
Howard Dill (Prettiest Pumpkin)
- 1st Place- Robbin Flockhart
Heaviest Tomato
- 1st Place – Leif Ritter (.44 lbs)
Kids Division Heaviest Pumpkin
- 1st Place – Austen Smith, August Busch, Willa Kate Smith (157 lbs)
- 2nd Place – Zach Thayer & Carolyn Speshock (156 lbs)
- 3rd Place – Brixton Bird (154 lbs)
- 4th Place – Sampson Schroeder (98 lbs)
- 5th Place – Olivia Thayer & Carolyn Speshock (75 lbs)
- 6th Place – Charlotte Schroeder (72 lbs)
- 7th Place – Wally Matz (50 lbs)
- 8th Place – Wally Matz (27 lbs)
