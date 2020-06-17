Sick Tree Day Coming Soon in Windsor

Hosted by the Town of Windsor and the Tree Board, annual Sick Tree Day is a day to ensure the health and safety of the trees in Windsor.

Horticulture professionals will be making rounds in Windsor looking at sick or dying trees and offering helpful advice or suggestions. These experts are educated on all aspects of forestry and horticulture, including common diseases and pests that can be found in the local area.

This event is free for all citizens of Windsor. Patrons can schedule an appointment for a specific time to meet with an expert by calling the Community Recreation Center at 970-673-3500. It is advised to schedule an appointment as early as possible due to limited space.

Specific questions concerning trees or landscaping can be directed to Town Forester Ken Kawamura at 970-674-2440.

When:

June 23, 2020

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location:

Varies

Address:

Windsor, CO 80550

Cost:

Free